CJ To reassign judge for confirmation application against Cecilia Dapaah by OSP

Chief Justice Gertrude Esaaba Torkonoo is preparing to reassign the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s confirmation application against Cecilia Dapaah to a new judge.

This action has become necessary due to the impending vacation of the current presiding judge, Edward Twum. The High Court Judge had been granted permission by the Chief Justice to oversee cases during the legal vacation, and now he is due for his annual leave.

Previously, the Office of the Special Prosecutor had written to the Chief Justice, requesting the judge’s recusal from all cases involving Cecilia Dapaah, citing alleged prejudice against the office and the special prosecutor. This petition led to adjournments of the main application as the involved parties awaited a response from the Chief Justice.

However, on October 25, the Head of the judiciary denied the petition to remove the judge from the case, clearing the way for a potential hearing and decision on the application to confirm the order to seize funds discovered in the former sanitation minister’s home and the order to freeze certain bank accounts linked to her.

Yet, on Wednesday, November 8, during the court session, Judge Edward Twum requested the involved parties, including Cecilia Dapaah, her husband, their legal representatives, and the prosecutors from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, to join him in his chambers.