Asante Kotoko right back Christopher Nettey has been handed a starting role in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Sudan, at the Cape Coast Stadium this afternoon.

The Kotoko right back has been exceptional in the Ghana Premier League before the break and is expected to form a perfect partnership with the foreign based players to secure victory for the team.

Also in the squad is Chelsea’s Baba Abdul Rahman who is making a return to the team after a career threatening injury during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

In-form Richard Ofori has retained his number one position in the team, with John Boye and Alexander Dziku pairing in the center of defence, whilst Afriyie Acquah and Emmanuel Lomotey makes up the midfield machine.

Captain Andre Ayew, Samuel Owusu, Tarique Lamptey and Jordan Ayew would form the attacking machinery for the day.

Line-up: Richard Ofori, Christopher Nettey, Baba Abdul Rahman, John Boye, Alexander Dziku, Afriyie Acquah, Emmanuel Lomotey, Samuel Owusu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Tarique Lamptey.