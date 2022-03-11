Claims That The SC Ruling Is E-levy Tailored Is False – Majority Leader

The majority leader in parliament, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu disbanded claims by the minority, that the Supreme Court ruling is in favor of the E-Levy at a news conference.

After the Supreme court’s ruling allowing Deputy Speaker of Parliament to vote whiles presiding has attracted criticisms from the minority of parliament that the ruling is tailored on the introduction of the controversial bill, he said Ghanaians should not listen to such claims because they are false.

“It’s most unfortunate for anybody to say that the Supreme Court ruling is E-Levy tailored… it has nothing to do with the E-Levy.

Though he thinks it may some how affects the proposition of the Bill but he still insisted that it is not trying to satisfy those who support the bill

“Of course now that we are dealing with the E-Levy, may be it may be relevant but let nobody mislead Ghanaians and the world that the ruling of the Supreme Court is satisfying some people or groups of Ghanaians who approve of the E-Levy. He added.

However to him and other members of the majority caucus the ruling will rather affects the work of some communities in the house.

“Our orders provides that the rules as pertaining in the transactions of business in plenary shall to the largest extent possible reflect on the committee work so once this decision is made it will affect plenary certainly by extension of reasons to affect the committees business.” Said Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Majority leader and Minister for parliamentary affairs.

By: Isaac Donkor (Distinguished ) student of the Ghana institute of journalism.