Clap for Jesus Fun Club donates to Hanukkah Children’s Home

The Clap for Jesus Fun Club, a Sunyani-based social club has presented food items, non-alcoholic beverages and GhC5,000.00 cash to the Hanukkah Children’s Home at Baakoniaba, a suburb in Sunyani.

The items included 21 packs of soft drinks, five bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil, tins of sardine, boxes of tin tomatoes, toiletries and detergents.

Mr Kwabena Adu Owusu-Ansah, the Chairman of the Club, underlined the importance of supporting the needy in the society, saying the proper upbringing and development of the inmates remained a shared and collective responsibility.

He said the club which turns 30 years next year, was a male club with membership of 69, and added that “as fathers and parents we must show compassion and love and cater for the vulnerable children to bring smiles to their faces.”

Mr Owusu-Ansah therefore asked other social clubs, organisations and institutions to support the upkeep of the inmates to become assets and not liabilities in society.

The Founder of the Home, Mr Moses Asaglo expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the club for the support, saying “we are very grateful because this is not the first time you have supported the Home”.

Mr Asaglo also appealed to the public, philanthropists, and corporate and charitable organisations for particularly financial assistance towards the upkeep of the inmates because “the Home is going through serious financial stress.”