Claressa Shields Takes Aim at Jake Paul Ahead of February 2025 Fight

As she prepares for her highly anticipated showdown against Danielle Perkins on 2 February 2025, Claressa Shields has used the opportunity to take a swipe at YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The reigning WBC heavyweight titleholder is set to defend her belt while also contending for the vacant IBF and WBO titles. However, Shields, widely regarded as the most decorated woman in boxing history, couldn’t resist addressing the growing attention around Paul.

Speaking to USA Today, Shields expressed frustration over the doubters who question her ability and voiced her concerns over what she perceived as “sexist” attitudes in the sport.

“It’s very strange to me that they think that a YouTuber can beat a woman boxer who has two Olympic gold medals, [multiple] world titles and fought as a heavyweight,” Shields said, highlighting her credentials.

At just 29 years old, Shields has built a legacy that is unmatched in women’s boxing. With an undefeated 15-0 record, including three knockouts, she has proven herself in multiple weight divisions and earned the nickname GWOAT (Greatest Woman of All Time).

In contrast, Paul, 27, has a record of 11-1 with seven knockouts. Most of his career has been spent at cruiserweight, where competitors weigh in at no more than 200 pounds. His most recent victory came against boxing legend Mike Tyson, but Shields remains dismissive of Paul’s abilities.

“He needs to train harder and better,” Shields remarked, before delivering a final jab. “Honestly, I think the girl that I’m getting ready to fight against, Danielle Perkins, can beat Jake Paul, too.”

Perkins, a heavyweight with a strong reputation in the ring, adds another layer of intrigue to Shields’ upcoming fight. While Shields is expected to continue her dominance in the sport, her comments about Paul have only intensified the drama leading up to the bout.

As the countdown to February 2 begins, Shields’ confidence and outspoken nature continue to shine both inside and outside the ring, ensuring that this fight will be about more than just titles.