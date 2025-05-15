Clarification Issued on Suzzy Pinamang’s Eye Surgery Status

Rafik Mahama, personal assistant to businessman Ibrahim Mahama, has corrected widespread social media reports claiming Suzzy Pinamang has successfully undergone eye surgery in the UK.

In an official statement released today, Mahama clarified that the medical process is still in preliminary stages at London’s Moorfields Eye Hospital, one of the world’s leading ophthalmology centers.

“The medical procedure towards recovery has just begun,” Mahama stated. “Contrary to circulating reports, the actual surgery has not yet been performed. We remain hopeful about the outcome and will provide authentic updates when there are significant developments.”

The clarification comes after unverified videos spread across Ghanaian social platforms suggesting the Adventist Senior High School student had already completed surgical treatment and regained vision. Mahama emphasized these claims were premature, noting the medical team is still preparing for the upcoming procedure.

Pinamang gained national attention after being accidentally shot in the eye by a classmate who brought a firearm to school. The incident, which occurred in Ghana’s Ashanti Region, sparked nationwide debates about school safety and firearm regulations. The student responsible for the shooting has since been released on bail pending further investigations.

The Mahama family, who assumed responsibility for Pinamang’s medical care, expressed gratitude for the public’s continued prayers and support. Moorfields Eye Hospital, established in 1805, specializes in complex eye conditions and regularly treats international patients requiring advanced ophthalmic care.

Medical experts familiar with such cases note that eye trauma treatment often involves multiple stages of assessment and preparatory procedures before major surgical intervention. The hospital has not released an official timeline for Pinamang’s treatment, though such specialized care typically requires extensive postoperative recovery periods.

Authorities continue monitoring the case as it develops, with education officials reiterating calls for stricter enforcement of school safety protocols nationwide. The incident has prompted Ghana’s Education Service to review policies regarding prohibited items in educational institutions.