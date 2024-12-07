Clash Erupts Between Supporters of Lydia Alhassan and John Dumelo at University of Ghana Polling Station

Tensions flared at the University of Ghana (UG) campus on December 7, as supporters of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Lydia Alhassan and opposition MP aspirant John Dumelo clashed amid the ongoing elections.

Reports indicate that Lydia Alhassan’s camp was allegedly distributing money to voters at the UG Campus polling station, sparking a confrontation when supporters of John Dumelo discovered someone had filmed the transaction. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a chaotic scene as both camps clashed.

In response to the growing unrest, military personnel arrived in pick-up trucks to restore order. However, their intervention appeared to exacerbate tensions, with some of Dumelo’s supporters accusing the military of attempting to intimidate them.

One frustrated Dumelo supporter told Citi FM, “Can’t I use my phone in public anymore? I haven’t invaded anyone’s privacy. They hit the man for filming in a public space.”

Another added, “We received information that money was being distributed inside. That’s why the person who filmed it went there. We don’t know why the military is here, and we don’t understand their role. The only security personnel who should be here are the police. Why are we seeing the military, and why are they preventing us from recording footage of money being given to voters?”

The military’s presence and the allegations of vote-buying have raised concerns about the integrity of the election process in the area. Election officials are working to contain the situation, while authorities have reassured the public that measures are in place to maintain peace and ensure the credibility of the vote.