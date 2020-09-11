Five people including three militants were killed as a clash erupted in Qadis district of western Afghanistan’s Badghis province, district governor Mohammad Sharif Haideri said Friday.

The clash, according to the official, flared up after a group of Taliban insurgents stormed security checkpoints in the wee hours of Friday, and police returned fire triggering gun battle and the insurgents fled away after leaving three bodies behind.

One policeman and a civilian were also killed in the crossfire and 13 others including eight militants were injured, the official said.

Haidari also said that a cleanup operation has been continuing to ensure lasting peace in the area.

Taliban militants have yet to make comment.