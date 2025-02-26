Clash Over Cultural Request Ends Ghana Ministerial Vetting Abruptly

A parliamentary vetting session for Deputy Attorney-General nominee Justice Edem Srem-Sai took an unexpected turn Wednesday when Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin refused to withdraw accusations of “capricious” conduct against committee chairman Bernard Ahiafor, leading to a sudden adjournment of proceedings.

The tension erupted after Afenyo-Markin, during his questioning of Srem-Sai, asked the nominee to briefly demonstrate the Akpi dance, a cultural practice linked to the nominee’s ethnic heritage. Chairman Ahiafor swiftly overruled the request, instructing Srem-Sai, “You are not going to demonstrate.”

Afenyo-Markin, visibly irked, accused Ahiafor of undermining cultural exchange and acting “whimsically and capriciously,” citing past instances where nominees had shared languages or traditions. “This is about our culture,” he asserted. “Such interruptions do not advance the work of this committee.”

Ahiafor, demanding an immediate apology, called the remark “unacceptable.” But Afenyo-Markin stood firm, prompting the chairman to cut short the session entirely, barring further questions from the Minority Leader.

The clash highlights simmering tensions over procedural norms and cultural representation in Ghana’s political arena. While some lawmakers defended Afenyo-Markin’s attempt to spotlight heritage, others criticized the request as tangential to the vetting’s legal focus. Political analyst Kwesi Adu noted, “This isn’t just about a dance—it’s a proxy battle over whose voice shapes parliamentary decorum.”

Srem-Sai, whose vetting was otherwise uneventful, declined to comment on the exchange. The committee has yet to announce if the session will resume or if sanctions will follow. For now, the unresolved standoff leaves questions about balancing tradition and protocol in Ghana’s governance—and who gets to decide where that line is drawn.