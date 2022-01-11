Clashes and vandalism mark strike by taxi drivers in Angola

Cut-off roads, flooding at bus stops, and other acts of vandalism and destruction marked the first hours of the strike started Monday by the New Alliance of Angolan Taxi Drivers Association (ANATA) and Luanda Taxi Drivers Association that has extended to nine provinces of the country.

Taxi drivers complained about overzealousness of police officers and poor condition of roads, and demanded professionalization of the activity and formalization of the announcement of the return to 100 percent load capacity for public transport after it was reduced to 50 percent as part of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some taxi drivers prevented other colleagues from working, threatening to break windows and puncturing the tires of the vehicles so that they could not circulate.

Videos and photos circulating on social networks showed a chaotic scene in some parts of Luanda with roads blocked by the protestors with street vendors and youths preventing the circulation of buses and cars. Enditem