Clashes Erupt at Asawase Polling Station as Ballot Sorting Turns Chaotic

A violent altercation broke out at the Imam Chiroma School 1 polling station in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region shortly after polls closed, during the sorting and counting of ballots.

The dispute began when agents from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) raised concerns over the actions of a New Patriotic Party (NPP) agent, who had attempted to declare a torn ballot paper as rejected. Tensions quickly escalated into a physical confrontation as party representatives from both sides clashed.

The situation grew increasingly chaotic, with agents from opposing parties shouting and pushing each other, disrupting the counting process. Electoral Commission (EC) officials at the polling station attempted to intervene, but their efforts to mediate were unsuccessful.

As the situation threatened to spiral further, joint police and military forces were dispatched to restore order. Their prompt intervention helped calm the situation, allowing the ballot counting process to resume under heightened security.

With party agents continuing to express their frustrations. Despite the disruption, the counting process was able to continue with the presence of security forces ensuring that further violence was avoided.

The incident highlights the increasingly tense political environment as election results near, with heightened security measures expected at various polling stations across the country in the final stages of the election process.