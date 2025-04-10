Clashes in Bawku Leave One Dead, Six Injured Amid Rising Tensions

Violent clashes in Bawku have left one person dead and six others injured following a confrontation between the Ghana Police Service and youth from the Kusasi community near the town’s new market.

The violence reportedly erupted after police escorted members of the Mamprusi community into the area to engage in commercial activity—an action that some Kusasi residents perceived as a provocation.

According to eyewitness accounts, the presence of Mamprusi traders under police protection in the predominantly Kusasi-populated market area disrupted a delicate arrangement between the two communities, each of which has traditionally maintained separate markets. This long-standing practice has served as a buffer in the ethnically sensitive town, where relations between the Kusasi and Mamprusi remain tense.

Some Kusasi youth have alleged that Bawku Central Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga was involved in authorizing the police escort. However, the MP has categorically denied the claim. In a statement issued following the violence, Ayariga distanced himself from the events, condemning the police’s actions and clarifying his role.

“I totally condemn the actions of the police in shooting some youth in Bawku today,” the statement read. “Also, I have never had any discussion with any police and directed them to allow anyone to attend any market or purchase anything from anyone.”

He further called on law enforcement to coordinate closely with traditional authorities to maintain peace in the area. “They are matters within the purview of law enforcement officers,” he noted, adding that officers “are advised to work with Abugrago Azoka II, Zugran and overlord of Kusaug to maintain law and order in his Traditional Area.”

Unconfirmed reports from local sources indicate that in addition to the casualties, a police vehicle was destroyed during the unrest in Kpalwega, a suburb of Bawku. In response to the escalating situation, military personnel have been deployed to the area to help restore order and ensure the safety of residents.

Bawku, located in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has a long history of communal tensions, often revolving around chieftaincy disputes and territorial allegiances. While authorities have made repeated efforts to broker peace, sporadic violence continues to threaten the fragile stability of the region. The latest incident underscores the need for sustained dialogue, mutual respect of local customs, and coordinated security responses that consider the community’s sensitivities.