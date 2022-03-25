Clashes In Bonsaso Leave One Person Dead

One person has been confirmed dead, following

violent clashes between two groups at Bonsaso in the Tarkwa- Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region.

The deceased, identified as Alhassan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Tarkwa Government hospital for treatment but died on arrival.

The body has been deposited at the mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Four others, Alhassan Issaka, 34, Awal Mohammed, 39, Issah Adama, 30 and Ransford Sarfo, 31, who sustained serious injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

The Western Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP)

Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, who confirmed the incidence to the Ghana News Agency, said on Wednesday March 23, 2022, at around 1600 hours, the Tarkwa Police received information that some groups were fighting at the Bonsaso Toll Booth area, hence a team of police officers were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival, she said, the team took the injured persons to the hospital to seek medical

attention.

DSP Adiku said the police found a Mazda pick-up with registration Number GN 401-19, with its windscreen broken, three spent BB cartridges, two foreign pistols, three pairs of scissors and two jackknives.

She said a Toyota Corolla salon car with registration Number GN 8700-13 was also found abandoned at Wassa Agona on the Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta road.

DSP Adiku mentioned that the vehicles, together with the other items, were impounded to help the police in their investigations.

Meanwhile, the Tarkwa Police have arrested 10 suspects for their alleged involvement in the violent attacks.