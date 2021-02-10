Clavon Leonard is a sophisticated fashion brand commonly featured in publications such as British Vogue, Tatler, and British GQ. It was founded by Clavon Leonard (himself) in 2014 where he took on his aspiration to create a world of style with an exquisite blend of quality fabrics, and retro elegance.

In a short space and time, Clavon Leonard has been featured on mainstream runways such as Mercedes Benz New Zealand, Fashion Gallery NYFW, Fashion Week Los Angeles, to his ‘stand-alone’ show for NYFW all before 2017.

CL History In African Perspective

In 2018, the fashion brand publicized its business extension into Africa, namely South Africa, Botswana, Tanzania, Kenya, and Ghana. The move to expand into Africa by the fashion team was not only a business venture but to also set up funding and training programs for aspiring designers and youths, through a designer development program.

According to their managing director, he believes its primary factor to giving back to the community of which they wish to expand into.

From NY To The World

To date in 2021, the Clavon Leonard brand has been invited to almost every major show in the said countries and receiving a standing ovation at almost every event. The brand recently won Menswear Designer Of The Year at the just ended Style Icons Awards.

How Clavon Ensures Its Success On The Motherland

In each city, the brand has established a branch with the finest tailors and artisans supplying their designs and customized looks for the prosperous and affluent fashion enthusiasts of the nation.

According to Clavon Leonard, quality over quantity is an essential motto since their inception and they feel it is even more essential to maintain that in Africa.

Clavon Leonard Provides The Luxury Alternative In Africa

The South African representative explained they do not have as many clients (In South Africa) as they do in USA, however, those that have bought into the value of Clavon Leonard are more consistent in their desire to buy into the luxury and quality provided by the Clavon Leonard brand.

Due to more brands looking to appease the average casual fashion buyer to maximize profits, the team at Clavon Leonard are seeing a spike in their sales in the African market strictly based on the thirst for luxury fashion for both men and women, via word of mouth and recommendations.

Financial Wins For CL

Amongst the 4 African countries, the brand believes it will soon be able to accumulate 1/4 of its clientele in the USA making roughly $30,000 in sales month. That is in spite of the pandemic and lockdown.

This estimation is presumed by the South African brand ahead of their fashion promotional campaign which is said to kick off next year in 2022. Until then the team continues to engage in market analysis and philanthropist activities with its youth fashion programs.

‘Life Ain’t A Bed Of Roses’

The brand is also boosting much of its online sales with intent to provide its service to nations where it hasn’t yet opened a branch in. Clavon Leonard luxury collection ‘Life Ain’t A Bed Of Roses’ can currently be shopped online at www.clavonleonard.com