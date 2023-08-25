The Town of Greenwich is honored to partner with C. Parker Gallery on its 10th anniversary,” says Fred Camillo, the First Selectman of Greenwich, Connecticut.

“The arts play a pivotal role in our community, and this new exhibition features spectacular artists who harness the power of art to raise awareness about our environment.”

The exhibition is titled Blue Skies: Now More Than Ever and the month-long gallery show kicks off on September 7th in honor of the United Nations’ International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

The Gallery will support environmental awareness activities all month long, starting on September 7th and continuing throughout the next four weeks, until the show’s closing date of October 8th.

The Gallery will present an Opening Reception on Thursday, September 7th at 6:30 p.m. featuring a special appearance by Jamil Ahmad, the Director of Intergovernmental Affairs of the United Nations Environment Programme/

“This exhibition not only showcases the sheer beauty of our skies, but also serves as a call to action to support the United Nations Clean Air Initiative.”

“We live in this beautiful part of the world, and our summer started with some of the worst air-quality days in history due to the wildfires, bringing this issue to the forefront.”

“We are giving back to the community by joining forces with the United Nations’ International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies, and we invite everyone in the Tri-State region to help make a difference alongside these environmental artists. They remind us of the need to safeguard our skies and foster a healthier planet,” adds Benincasa.

A portion of the exhibition sales proceeds will be donated to Greenwich Green and Clean and the Greenwich Youth Conservation Program, in honor of the Gallery’s 10th anniversary.

During his remarks at the exhibition’s Opening Reception, the U.N.’s Jamil Ahmad will speak alongside regional leaders from: Connecticut Working Together for Clean Air, the Greenwich Conservation Commission; the Greenwich Sustainability Committee; the Greenwich Tree Conservancy; the Greenwich Land Trust, and Greenwich Green and Clean.