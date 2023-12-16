CLEC: Industry education, integration training center launched in Ethiopia

The Chinese Ministry of Education on Thursday unveiled an Industry Education Integration Training Center in Ethiopia to help local employees working in Chinese-run industries acquire basic Chinese language communications skills and better technical knowledge.

The center, supported by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation (CLEC) of the Ministry of Education of China, a non-profit professional educational institution for international Chinese language education, envisaged promoting Chinese language and build a friendly and cooperative platform for Ethiopian and Chinese colleagues in the East African country.

Song Yongbo, a representative from China’s Ministry of Education, said during the occasion that the center will serve as a valuable platform to further cement the two countries’ ever-growing ties.

“The center is meant to promote closer Sino-Ethiopia ties and facilitate knowledge transfer through addressing communication barriers,” said Song.

Song said the center will help contribute to improving the Chinese proficiency and vocational skills as well as cultivating versatile talents of local employees in Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Cheng Jin, General Manager of China’s Sinoma International, which facilitated the opening of the center, said the establishment of the center will create a good opportunity to promote Chinese language and exchange knowledge among Chinese and Ethiopian workers.