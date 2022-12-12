Clergy calls for physical development of people

Bishop Eddie Letsa, Director, Soul Food ICT College, has urged churches to prioritise the physical development of people to make society better.

He said instead of dwelling solely on winning souls for Christ, there was the need to also help in developing the skills and talents of the people in the church.

“As we seek the kingdom of God, it is also important that we empower people physically whilst we talk about the spiritual things.”

Bishop Letsa said this at the graduation ceremony of 250 people who had been trained in various IT programmes at the College, at the cost of the mother church, Soul Food Ministry International.

As an Information Technology (IT) professional, he said the training which would cost about Gh¢ 30, 000 per each person was “a contribution to the welfare of the youth and society.”

“I am a computer specialist and that’s what I carry into Ministry. It is good that what you carry and serve God with, you make it a blessing to people,” Bishop Letsa said.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he said the courses had been interwoven with entrepreneurial skills and expected the graduates to start their businesses.

The Director said the goal of the training was to help solve the unemployment challenge in the country, adding that the College would continue to monitor their progress.

He said the difference between a developed country and developing one was technology and the State must invest heavily technology and information technology.

The graduates were taken through Computer Hardware, Computer Networking, Windows 2019 Servers, Cisco Certified Networking Associate (CCNA), Diploma in Networking Engineering and CCTV Installation for the regular programme.

They also had Masters Class in Business Management and Internet Entrepreneurship.

In the last 13 years, over 17, 000 people had benefited from the Soul Food Ministry International’s ‘Free for All Computer Training Programme.’

Madam Yaa Koranteng, a plantain chips vendor and also a graduate told the GNA she didn’t know how useful her smartphone was until she had her IT lessons on how to reach out to customers using internet.

“I am delighted because I can create website and that would help my business to flourish as I have now bought into the e-commerce business,” she said.