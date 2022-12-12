Clergy, institutions awarded for promoting peace in Ghana

The National Clergy Association of Ghana (NACAG) has awarded some clergy men and Christian entities for their immense contribution towards the propagation of the gospel and sustainable peace in the country.

The award ceremony also coincided with the fourth quarterly conference of the NACAG held in Accra.

The Reverend Dr Bishop Charles Abban, Executive Director of NACAG, in an address, said the award was to encourage other clergy men to serve God and humanity diligently in their calling and duties.

He said the award, which is the maiden one, also looked at the leadership skills, commitment and the contribution of the awardees, towards the communities they served.

Rev. Dr. Abban noted that most clergy men work hard in their various towns and regions, offering various services and mobilizing people, especially Christians, to practice good moral values, assuring that the award scheme would be expanded next year to recognise many hardworking individuals and organisations that work to promote the gospel of Jesus Christ and ensuring peace in the nation.

He said, “this is just the beginning of the award scheme, clergy men should continue to do the good works towards the development of the nation.”

He said the NACAG decided to introduce the award to point the public, especially the youth, to good role models of “our time and follow their path to make Ghana, Africa, and the rest of the world a better place to live in.”

“I encourage all clergy men to work hard in whichever way to help Christian’s practice the word of God.

“Indeed, your enormous efforts have led Ghana and other parts of the world to attain its best shape in peace making and harmonious living, irrespective of the global economic instability,” Rev. Dr. Abban said.

Among the awardees were Rev Dr. Samuel Kwaku Boafo, a former politician and a lawyer, who received the award for the Eminent African Peacemaker, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector General of Police who received Best Peace Command award and Dr. Canon Lawrence Nene Kofi Tetteh, a renowned international evangelist and economist, receiving the Religious Personality of the Year award.

Others included Bishop Dr. Juliana Darkoa Abayie Sarpong, Best Christian Woman in Service award, Dr. J.R.K. Mensah, LifeTime Achievement in Ministry award, while the Pentecost University College received Best Religious Values University award, and Apostle George Wiafe Mensah, receiving the Best Church Christian Entrepreneur award.

Harmonious Chorale, a choir group, received Best Choral Music Group award, the Rock Hospital, in Accra, received Best Hospital for Corporate Social Responsibility award, and the Basilissa Restaurant also received Best Family Company Business award.

In addition, special NACAG recognition awards were presented to some members of the Association for their various roles towards the work of the association and in the country.