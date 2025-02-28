Clergy Leader Applauds Mahama’s Forgiving Leadership, Warns Against Political Retribution

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, General Overseer of Action Chapel International, publicly commended former President John Mahama for his unwavering commitment to forgiveness and non-vindictive leadership during a keynote address at the President’s Fellowship with the Clergy on Friday.

The event, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, drew religious and political figures to discuss ethical governance and moral accountability.

“Over the years, I’ve observed your conduct in both government and opposition,” Duncan-Williams told Mahama, referencing the former president’s tenure in Parliament and his two terms as Ghana’s leader. “Despite betrayals and personal slights, you’ve refused to retaliate or discriminate. This is rare in politics—stay true to this path.” The Archbishop’s remarks underscored Mahama’s reputation for maintaining collegiality even amid Ghana’s often fractious political climate, a trait that has drawn both praise and skepticism from critics.

Duncan-Williams extended his counsel to current officials, cautioning against weaponizing power for personal revenge. “Misusing authority to settle scores corrupts the soul of governance,” he warned, alluding to Ghana’s history of political vendettas that have occasionally destabilized policy continuity. His admonition comes at a sensitive juncture, with Mahama eyeing a potential return to the presidency in 2028 and facing scrutiny over how he might address past rivalries.

The Archbishop’s endorsement carries weight in a nation where religious leaders hold significant sway over public opinion. His praise for Mahama’s approach—rooted in restraint rather than retribution—resonates amid growing voter fatigue with partisan rancor. Analysts suggest such moral endorsements could bolster Mahama’s image as a unifying figure, though critics argue that excessive leniency might be perceived as weakness in a competitive political arena.

Mahama, who has yet to formally declare his 2028 ambitions, has often framed his “father-for-all” persona as an antidote to division. Whether this strategy aligns with the electorate’s appetite for assertive leadership remains to be seen. For now, Duncan-Williams’ message is clear: in a world where power often corrupts, choosing forgiveness might be the boldest move of all.