Clergy urged to live up to lead the world to the biblical doctrine of Christ’s death

The Clergy have been called upon to live up to their mandate of leading the world to the biblical doctoring of the death, resurrection of Jesus Christ and the salivation thereof.

They have also been reminded of the divine calling of God to the churches and the clergy to make preaching the gospel of salvation a central theme of their work.

Reverend Monica A. Achana of the Methodist Church Ghana, Wa Circuit, made the call in an Easter message to the church as Christians across the globe observed the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, christened, Easter.

The message was on the theme: “Let’s live a transformed live in Jesus Christ”, and premised on the scripture in Romans 12:1-2, which enjoins Christians to preserve their bodies as a living sacrifice to God, must not be conformed with the world.

“God is expecting the church, the clergy, for that matter the men and women (of God) to tell the people or the world the assurance of salvation, but we see the opposite today.

“The church has become worldly. If we live a transformed life in Christ the world will be a peaceful and safe place for all of us to live in”, she said.

Rev. Achana expressed surprise that Christians celebrated Easter to appreciate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ “on the cross” for mankind but do not maximize that sacrifice to live a life acceptable to God.

“One of the words of Jesus Christ on the cross is ‘It is finished’, means Jesus Christ of Nazareth conquered Satan and set mankind free from fear and doubt of his state of salvation”, the Reverend Minister explained.

She, therefore, indicated that God required consecrated servants to proclaim the gospel of salvation to the world, rather than for them to be focused on amassing wealth and pursuing other worldly desires.

Rev. Achana reminded the clergy and the world that everyone would give account of his or her deeds on the Day of accountability, hence the need for them to live a Christ-like life to avoid condemnation.

“Christ’s life is a live of humility and holiness. Until the church lives a transformed life, it cannot carry the salvation message to the world”, she added, referencing Jeremiah 1:10 in the Holy Bible which required the churches to take dominion over the world.