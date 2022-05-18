Clergyman calls for peace in Bawku

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on stakeholders in the chieftaincy institutions to work to resolve all chieftaincy disputes in the Bawku Municipality for peace, unity development.

He said the few troubled spots in the municipality with enviable reputation of peace, was losing grounds on that title due to some of the disputes the cost of which was huge and a detriment to development.

Rev. Dr Kisseih was speaking to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on the renewed chieftaincy disputes in the municipality which had claimed at least five lives leading to the closure of schools.

He described the situation as unfortunate, noting that in recent times the deserved recognition of institutions had been affected by litigations and conflicts.

Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih who is also the General Overseer of the Life International church therefore called for concerted efforts to address the issue to enhance progress and development.

‘The more you fight the more you cannot go to market to trade ‘. Everything will be at a standstill’, Rt Rev. Dr Kisaseih said.

He was unhappy that chieftaincy disputes had been going on in the region for some time now, a situation which he said was driving investors away from the region since no investor wanted to invest in a troubled-laden environment.

Rt Rev Dr Kisseih said the peace and harmony enjoyed by the people must be guarded by all and sundry to propel the municipality to growth and development.

He urged the state and the peace not to rest on their oars but continue to work and be proactive in managing conflicts rather than wait for issues to get out of hand before intervening.