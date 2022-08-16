Clergyman urges Christians to refrain from acts which hinder national development

Reverend Stanley Mensah, the Deputy General Overseer of the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry, has called on Christians to refrain from acts which hinder national development.

He noted that Christians would be doing a disservice to the nation if they did not allow the teachings of Jesus Christ to reflect in their daily lives.

‘Christians are the light which must shine on every darkness of the world in all generations for spiritual edification of the church and the moral inculcation of society’ he said.

Rev. Mensah was speaking at the 15th anniversary celebration and the temple dedication of the Wonder Chapel |International at Dome in Accra.

It was on the theme ‘Celebrating the Works and Operations of God’s hand’.

The Deputy General Overseer urged Christians to emulate the deeds of Jesus Christ and forgive one another for the continued peace and harmony of society.

Rev. Mensah tasked Christians to put up good moral behaviour in all spheres of their lives, saying that people must see your good works at workplace, homes and communities among others.

He implored Christians to frown on all ungodly acts confronting society at marriage, workplace and church, adding that ‘we must avoid corruption, thievery, lies, fornication and other sins.’

Rev. Mensah commended the church for its good work impacting many lives and urged them to continue to win more souls for Jesus Christ.

Prophet Constant Osika, General Overseer of the church, said the church founded in 2007 with seven people had a congregation of about 400 and had also opened five branches.

He called on Christians to reach out to the poor and be prayerful against societal atrocities and for the forgiveness of sins.

Prophet Osika also called on religious leaders to desist from all forms of negative tendencies which tend to bring the name of the clergy into disrepute.