Clergyman urges Ghanaians to cut on expenses this Christmas

The Reverend Samuel Noi Mensah, a former President of the Full Gospel Church International, has advised Ghanaians to cut down expenses during the Christmas.

He said it was important for people to be cautious with their expenditure during the festivities, normally characterised by buying of Christmas adornments, food and drinks, and new dresses.

“As for the weddings and the funerals, they will come, but it is up to you to manage the cost spent on new dresses, new bracelets and the others,” he said.

Rev Mensah said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency on how Ghanaians should manage their finances during the yuletide amid the economic hardship.

He asked parents to engage children on the economic issues facing the country and manage their their expectations.

Rev Mensah advised people against, “buying extra clothes, shoes, bags”, urging them to use what they had wisely.

“No one is interested in what you are wearing, so who are you spending so much to please? He asked.

“Those days some of you say foods that have ‘seen’ the following day, you will not eat, but in this economic crisis, nothing is useless, so if there are leftover foods, store them, because there is nothing wrong with leftover foods,” he said.

Rev Mensah also advised car owners to use their vehicles “purposefully” and “wisely”, as fuel price continue to increase.

He also asked Ghanaians to manage the use of electricity and water wisely to avoid huge electricity bills during and after the festivities.

“We are not in normal times, so you cannot behave as if we are in normal times,” he emphasised.

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration among billions of people around the world.