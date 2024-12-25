Clergymen Encourage Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia After 2024 Election Outcome

A group of clergymen has extended words of encouragement to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), following his loss in the 2024 presidential election.

The pastors, representing various Christian denominations, visited Dr. Bawumia at his residence on Wednesday, December 24, 2024, to offer support and uplift him after the election results.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Apostle George Apasera commended Dr. Bawumia for his efforts throughout the election campaign, acknowledging that he had given his best. He emphasized that the outcome was “the sovereign will of God” and reassured Dr. Bawumia that this was “not the end of the road.”

“You embarked on this journey with a very good note,” said Apostle Apasera. “You had all the support, especially from those of us on the Christian divide. We stood with you in good faith, and you conducted yourself very well to our admiration. All that you said resonated very well with a lot of us.”

Despite the defeat, the Pastors praised Dr. Bawumia for his political maturity, especially for conceding defeat early, which they said helped prevent potential tensions in the country.

“We are also very grateful for the way you came out to concede defeat very early. It calmed a lot of tension. Thank you,” they said. “You really exhibited maturity, which all of us do admire.”

The Pastors also expressed their gratitude for his resilience, noting that Dr. Bawumia had maintained his usual smile and energy, even after the loss. They reassured him that they would continue to keep him in their prayers.

“This is not the end of the road,” Apostle Apasera affirmed. “You are still a young man, and there is still a lot ahead of you. God will bless you and your family.”