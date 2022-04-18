Cleric urges Christians to obeisance to difficulties, but persevere continuously

Apostle Dr Dela Quampah, the Ho Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, has urged Christians not to be obeisance to difficulties, but persevere continuously.

He said they should consider whatever situations they were going through today as temporal with a better day ahead.

He said God would restore and bless them with abundance wealth.

Dr Quampah made these statements at Ho Area Zone of The Church of Pentecost Easter Convention at Ho-Heve in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

He challenged them to move forward no matter the situation and, “God will provide a missing link for them.”

Dr Quampah, who spoke on the theme: The three days that change the world,” said all days were not equal since there was time for challenges, victory, time for progress and time for blessing.

He said there was a limit to everything they are going through today.

Dr Quampah said God would deliver them from their suffering as he did to the Israelites.

He also admonished the congregants to repent from their sins and turn to God.

Dr Quampah said the demonstration prophecy that Daniel, Elijah, Isaiah delivered, would deliver them from their difficulties.

He said the past two years, the body of Christ failed to congregate as a family because of the COVID-19 pandemic and thanked God for stemming the situation.

Elder Eugene Tordzro, the Fiave District Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) described the Convention as ‘massive’ and called on Christians to see the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as sacrifice and do good to everyone.

“Love for each other according to Christ’s principles will help move the country forward.”

Some congregants from 20 Districts, who attended the four-day Easter Convention told the GNA, God would see them through as Christ’s death, crucifixion, and resurrection, which formed the foundation for the rebirth and renewal of Jesus, the Christ at Easter.