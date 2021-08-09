Cleric urges leaders to live exemplary lives

Apostle Dr Dela Quampah, the Ho Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, has advised leaders, especially religious leaders, to live exemplary lives for their followers to emulate.

He said they must lead followers with the integrity of heart and skillfulness of hands to succeed.

Dr Quampah said they also ought to see their positions as a call to serve humanity rather than a possession.

He made the admonitions at the Farewell Service in honour of Pastor Evans Ekow Ampah, the former District Pastor of the Fiave District of The Church of Pentecost, at Fiave in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

Dr Quampah said Pastors must be patient, skilful and innovative to inspire the flock, adding “exhibit self-control and do not talk anyhow.”

Dr Quampah, who is also the Volta Regional Council of Churches Chairman, advised Christians to seek the Kingdom of God first and desist from engaging in ungodly things.

He spoke on the theme: “The Grace of Expert Builder” and admonished ministers of God to serve as expert builders by exhibiting lives worth emulating.

Elder Eugene Tordzro, the District Secretary, described Pastor Ekow Ampah as an excellent clergyman packed with the Holy Ghost since his love for God’s work and that of humankind could not be underestimated.

Elder Tordzro, who read Pastor Evans Ekow Ampah’s Testimony on behalf of the Church, said Pastor Ampah’s love for all, commitment to duty, decisiveness, resilience and co-operation are worth emulating.

“He is determined, approachable, fair and firm”, he said.

Elder Tordzro said the strength of character and unflinching faith and trust in the Lord made him achieve a lot for the Fiave Assembly of the Church of Pentecost.

He named the purchase of a District Car, procurement of rechargeable speakers for evangelism, winning and baptizing of 93 souls, among others as his achievement within a two-year stay as District Pastor.

Rev. Evans Ekow Ampah thanked the District Executive Committee members, District Presbytery and the entire congregation for the support given him during his short stay as a District Pastor.

Rev. Ampah, who has been transferred to Wa in the Upper West Region called on them to continue remembering him in prayers since he is a mortal being and fallible.