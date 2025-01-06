Clerk of Parliament Calls on MPs-Elect to Prioritize National Interests Over Partisan Politics

As Ghana prepares for the swearing-in of its 9th Parliament, the Clerk of Parliament, Ebenezer Ahumah Djietror, has called on incoming Members of Parliament to rise above partisan interests and prioritize the welfare of their constituents and the nation at large.

In an interview with Citi News, Mr. Djietror emphasized the vital role Parliament plays in the country’s development and urged MPs-elect to be mindful of their responsibilities. “Parliament is not a place to reinforce party positions or pursue narrow partisan interests,” he said. “It is a forum to deliberate and act in the interest of the entire nation.”

The 8th Parliament will be officially dissolved on January 6, paving the way for the 9th Parliament to be inaugurated ahead of the Presidential swearing-in ceremony. As the new Parliament prepares to take its seat, Mr. Djietror reminded the MPs-elect of the importance of their mandate.

“Political parties come to power based on a manifesto,” he stated. “That manifesto should contain policies aimed at advancing the nation’s interest and development—not just party agendas.”

Furthermore, he urged the MPs to never lose sight of the people they represent. “As representatives of the people, you must ensure that your work reflects their needs and aspirations,” he stressed. “Your responsibility is not just to your party but to the people who put their faith in you.”

Mr. Djietror’s call for unity and focus on national development comes at a crucial time, as the country faces various challenges that require a collaborative approach from all sectors of society, particularly Parliament.