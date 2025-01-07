Clerk of Parliament Highlights Challenges Over Unsworn MPs from Ablekuma North and Akwatia

Ebenezer Djietro, the Clerk to Parliament, has revealed that the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North will not be sworn in or allowed to partake in proceedings due to an absence of a writ of election from the Electoral Commission (EC).

Djietro, presiding over the first sitting of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, informed the House that there were outstanding issues concerning two constituencies: Ablekuma North and Akwatia.

He made it clear that the inability to proceed with any parliamentary matters concerning the Ablekuma North constituency was due to the lack of formal election writs from the EC, thus barring any representative from the constituency from participating in the parliamentary proceedings, including the election of the Speaker. Djietro emphasized, “It is impossible to proceed with any matter relating to Ablekuma North in terms of roll call and in terms of the eligibility of a member for that constituency to participate in the election of the Speaker.”

The situation with Akwatia was further complicated by a court order which has prevented the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency, Ernest Yaw Kumi, from taking part in the proceedings. Djietro referred to this court ruling and reminded the House of the consequences laid out in Article 105 of the 1992 Constitution, which addresses the repercussions for any member who attempts to sit or vote in Parliament without entitlement.

The Clerk’s announcement was further corroborated by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who confirmed that MP-elect Ernest Kumi had expressed his intention to proceed with participating in the House despite the legal restraints. Afenyo-Markin noted that Kumi was willing to face the legal consequences as prescribed by the Constitution.

This development adds a layer of complexity to the inaugural proceedings of Ghana’s 9th Parliament, where the full participation of members will be affected by ongoing legal disputes surrounding the election results in both constituencies. As the situation unfolds, the constitutional and legal implications of these challenges will likely play a pivotal role in the legitimacy and smooth operation of the newly inaugurated Parliament.