Clerk to Ghana’s Parliament elected as the Chairman of SOCATT

Mr Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, the Clerk to Ghana’s Parliament, has unanimously been elected as the Chairman for the Society of Clerks-At-The-Table (SOCATT) in Commonwealth Parliaments.

His election took place during the meeting of SOCATT at the ongoing 66th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Accra.

Mr Nsiah, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude to his colleagues for entrusting the position to him and promised to work hard to maintain the high repute of the SOCATT.

The Society of Clerks-at-the-Table in Commonwealth Parliaments exists to provide a means by which the Parliamentary practice of various Legislative Chambers of the Commonwealth may be made more accessible to Clerks-at-the-Table, or those having similar duties, in any such Legislature in the exercise of their professional duties.

It fosters among officers of Parliament a mutual interest in their duties, rights and privileges.