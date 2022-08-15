Cleto Reyes To Sponsor 2022 Girls Box Tournament In Ghana

Cleto Reyes of Mexico will be the official equipment sponsor for this year’s Girls Box Tournament which would be held on 27 – 29 October 2022 at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium in Accra, Ghana.

Versatile young female boxing administrator and organizer, Miss Sarah Lotus Asare who also represents WBC Cares and Wisdom Boxing Club has on many platforms thanked Cleto Reyes for the support and promised that many girls will benefit and also promote the brand.

“I am grateful for the support they are giving us to encourage female boxing in Ghana. We still welcoming sponsors and collaborators on board ” she said.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare who is a daughter of Ghana’s top amateur boxing coach Dr. Ofori Asare, founder of the Wisdom Boxing Gym expressed that Ghana female Boxers will fight in world class standards gear, and very soon most of them will be in international rings and competitions like that African Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships and Olympic Games.

“These equipment are preferred by world class boxers and we want our boxer to grow into first class athletes” she added.

Miss Sarah Lotus Asare was recently featured on CNN, and she explained how boxing has changed the lives of many people in the slums of Accra.

She noted that boxing is what many people love to watch and excited to do, so they must be supported in that way.

She said boxing is a powerful tool that helps them to express themselves in the ring and outside, and has elevated many people from rags to riches as well as unknown to famous.

“Many boxers have become role models who the youth look up to” she added.

She thanked all who have in diverse ways supported Girls Box and hoped that their dreams of excellence and exploring the world will be achieved.

The Girls Box Tournament is organized by the Greater Accra Boxing Association (GABA) to encourage and motivate female boxers. WBC Cares Africa is also supporting the progressive event.