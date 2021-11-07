CLGA holds EU-Adwawa Plastic Waste Inter-Schools and Circuits Quiz competition

The Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA) has held EU-ADWAWA Plastic Waste Inter-Schools and Circuits Quiz competition grand finale to promote plastic waste management in the Adentan Municipality.

The European Union (EU) and Adentan Waste to Wages (ADWAWS) is a project initiated by Centre for Local Governance Advocacy with funding support from the EU to combat the waste management problems in the Municipality.

Mr Nana Nyarko Owusu, Communication and Advocacy Officer, CLGA, said the quiz competition and the ADWAWA Project sought a cleaner environment with the focus on reducing plastic waste in the Municipality.

He said the project was building a recycling demonstration centre where waste materials in the community would be aggregated and recycled.

Mr Owusu added that they were also seeking to create employment for women, the youth and persons with disabilities through the project.

He said the quiz was part of their efforts to teach the children and the youth about recycling.

Mr Daniel Alexander Nii-Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive, in a speech read on his behalf by Mr Michael Akumfi-Ameyaw, Project Coordinator of the ADWAWA project for the municipality, said the quiz tournament was not only to determine champions of the contest but also to bring about behaviourial change the pupil and young people.

“If you young people can learn the essence of recycling plastics by putting them at the right places, then our Country has a future. At the end of the day we want to see an environment devoid of plastic waste,” he said.

He stated that the ADWAWA Project was targeting to recycle about 50 per cent of the plastic wastes generated in the Municipality, adding, “ The strategy of using the schools which is an organized institution and which can be controlled was very innovative.”

Mr Adumuah said it was time for Ghanaians to be re-oriented to see value in used plastics as waste could also make the Municipality and the country some money when put to good use.

He added that it was time to conserve the environment through proper waste management practices that could also earn individuals and communities income.

“Environmental discipline is our responsibility, and we owe it not just to ourselves or the present generation but to future generations as well, he stated.

The Competition started with 42 at the initial stages which Five Junior High Schools (JHS) and Four Primary Schools for the Inter-Schools and Circuits Quiz also nine Schools Competed in thee Jingle Competition at the grand finale.

The overall winners of thee contests took home a set of computer, a projector and a printer and the winner of the second position received a set of computer and a projector, whilst the third and fourth each got a set of computer.

With the Primary School level of the quiz contest, Sowa Din Memorial Primary emerged winner with 35 points follow by Amrahia AdMA Primary School with 31 points while Adjiringanor Primary took the third position with 30 points and Holy Rosary Primary got 23 points for the fourth position.

Christ Faith Mission 2 JHS won the Junior High School (JHS) level quiz by 37 points.

Also, Sowa Din Memorial JHS won the Jingle competition with 76.4 per cent, The Light Academy took the second position with 73.6 per cent while the third and fourth positions went to Saint Peter’s JHS and Abubakar Sadiq JHS with 73 and 69.8 per cent respectively.