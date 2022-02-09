Climate Change and Women Empowerment Livelihood project launched in UE

The Executive Secretary of the Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative in the Upper East Region , Ms Lydia M. Miyella, observed that Ghana can make a significant impact on the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals Climate Change component if Government pays a critical attention to women especially those in the rural settings.

The Executive Secretary who stressed that women are the hardest hit when it comes to climate change, explained that many women especially those in the rural settings have to walk for far distances in search water and firewood, exposing themselves to danger and fatigue.

“Women who play an important role in maintaining well-being of families are increasingly recognized as being particularly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change as a result of their responsibilities in the home and of reduced access to information, resources and services”, she stressed.

She advocated the need for government and other development partners to pay very critical attention to women in dealing with climate change interventions.

The Executive Secretary made these observations during an inception meeting of a new project on Livelihoods and Landscape Restoration for Women Producer Associations at Nangodi in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region on Tuesday.

The new project dubbed “Sustaining the Livelihoods of Women Producer Associations in Northern Ghana through Forest and Farm Business and Landscape Restoration” , has the Alaggube Women’s group at the Yakort community in the District as it beneficiaries.

It is being implemented by Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative with grant support from the Forest and Farm Facility (FFF) and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and its partners International Union for Conservation of Nature( IUCN), AgriCord, the International Institute for Environment and Development(IIED).

Ms Miyella who attributed the seasonal low yields and food insecurity, widespread of hunger and the migration in northern Ghana to the trend of climate change, explained that the new project objectives has among its aims to promote sustainable agriculture for enhanced income, food security and nutrition , entrepreneurship, commodity value chain and livelihoods diversification for employment and income , gender equality and address climate change challenges.

The Executive Secretary expressed worry about the spate of windows and single mothers in the Nabdam and Talensi Districts and other parts of the region and explained that it was against this background that gingered her outfit to seek for support help for the vulnerable groups in the area.

She stated that her outfit already has been empowering Peasant Women farmers in the two Districts to go into vegetable farming, Village Savings and Loan Association (VSLA) and other Livelihoods interventions.

The Board Chairman of Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative, Mr. Vincent Subbey ,explained that FFF seeks to strengthen and empower the Forest and Farm Producers Organizations (FFPOs), including women, youth and indigenous peoples as primary change agents for climate resilient landscapes and improved livelihoods.

A Board Member of the Maaltaaba Peasant Women Farmers’ Cooperative, Mr Bartolomeo Alubokin, called on the organisation to put in place pragmatic strategies to get more of the youth involved in the project to help curb youth migration.

The District Chief Executive for the Nabdam District, Mrs Agnes Anamoo, in an address read for her, commended the funding and the implementing agencies and expressed optimism that the project would not only help support peasant women farmers to improve upon their livelihoods, but would also improve upon women and children nutritional status and curb the seasonal migration of the youth especially the girl-child to the southern parts of the country to seek for menial job.