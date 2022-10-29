Climate change fight must involve children – Grace Annan

Madam Grace Dorcas Annan, a Publisher and Author, has called for the involvement of children in the fight against climate and environment change, especially in the areas of advocacy and awareness creation.

She said involving children at their early stages would help them to pick up valuable lessons in climate change and advocacy.

Madam Annan said this at the launch of her book titled “Hey, Let’s make a Change”, at the Osu Presbyterian Cluster of Schools in Accra.

The book educates children on practicing personal hygiene and keeping their surroundings clean.

It comes with an additional workbook for them to be examined on what they had read and an animation video.

Madam Annan said she was inspired to come out with the book due to the environmental and sanitation issues she observed in her everyday life.

“I was inspired to come out with this book due to what I saw in my everyday life from our surroundings, ranging from indiscriminate dumping of refuse, pollution of water bodies, among others,” she reiterated.

She said she hoped that the book would go a long way to influence behavioural change and equip children to be advocates and champions of environmental cleanliness.

Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV, Chief of Osu Traditional Area, said the issue of climate change was a pressing issue, which needed all involved to address the canker.

He said the aim of reaching out to children to play important roles in climate change and environmental sustainability was necessary because they were the present and the future of the country.

“Children are very important to reach out to in environmental and sanitation issues. Climate change is about everyone and we all need to get involved to champion the cause of keeping our environment safe,” he added.