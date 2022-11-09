Climate Change Partners Urged to Honour their Commitments – Zambian President at COP27

AFRICA is bearing the brunt of climate change, yet it contributes the least to the climate damage. We expect that the COP27 will address some of these key issues that are raising from the climate change effects.

The Zambia’s Republican President, His Excellency Hakainde Hachilema since has called on all esteemed partners to fulfill their pledges of funding in order to meet the intended goals towards the climate change mitigation and adaption.

Speaking when addressing the COP 27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt on Monday (7th November, 2022) the Zambian President said, it was a very important motivation for all to continue with the climate change efforts in addition to honouring contributions, as a yard stick to measure the credibility.

Mr. Hichilema said, “We call on all our esteemed partners to fulfill their commitments of our One Hundred billion dollars per year of funding us all to meet the intended goals around this challenge climate change.”

“If we don’t meet our commitments, then our credibility as individual countries and also as a group is at question. We have an obligation and a noble task to deliver for the future generations, for our planet especially that we are meeting here once more in the African continent” He added.

“There are times when as individual countries to support or not to support certain commitments. In this particular case am afraid to say this, certain countries decide not to support does not exist. It is not available to anyone of us,” He reminded.

He said, “It is important to accept and understand that, a crisis like this one should not divide us, move us away from one of us. It does not matter what we discussion individually or in our countries, it does not matter what issues we are facing in our regions. But we have an obligation together and cooperate even more than ever before.”

“This way is the most assured way of defeating the negative effects of climate change. Let from COP 27, more united and work in different spheres like joint climate change investments,” He said.

He further said, “As while we continue to urge the world on its commitments, it’s more important to deliver towards the climate change. Zambia continues to do what it’s able to do within the given resources.”

He shared the Zambia’s journal of experiences, “As Zambia, we have identified a number of mitigation and adaptation actions as a means of attaining aspiring and increasing our commitments. We continue to formulate the green growth strategies that will provide the framework to transform the country into climate smart green economy.”

“Zambia has demonstrated marked commitments to combat climate change in line with the Paris Agreements. However, for us to maximize on our contributions ameliorating the negative effects of climate change, yet at the same time meeting our people’s minimum requirements to maintain their livelihoods,” he appealed.

He said, “We need a strong enduring partnerships and support which can deliver on our commitments both as countries and partners. As Chair of the group of negotiators, Zambia has submitted ambitious revised and updated national determined contributions as required by the Paris Agreements.”

He noted, “Climate change adaptation remains a priority for all of us without exceptions. Therefore, we expect COP 27 will deliver a milestone outcome in advancing the work program of global goal on adaptation that was adopted last year during COP27 in Glasgow.”

Building on the outcomes and momentum of COP 26 in Glasgow last year, delegates from nearly 200 countries kicked off the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Sunday with an agreement to discuss compensating poor countries and are expected to demonstrate at COP 27 that they are in a new era of implementation by turning their commitments under the Paris Agreement into action.