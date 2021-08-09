Climate report must ‘sound a death knell’ for fossil fuels – Antonio Guterres

Following the alarming report issued by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) about the consequences of Earth’s warming, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres demanded politicians take swift and drastic action.

“The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable,” he said.

“This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet. If we combine forces now, we can avert climate catastrophe.”

Guterres called on rich nations and development banks to provide more money for climate change adaptation in poorer parts of the world. An earlier pledge to raise 100 billion dollars a year for this must be fulfilled, he said.

Saying there was no longer any room for delay or excuses, Guterres demanded that world leaders deliver answers at the next global climate change summit in November in Scotland. The meeting is seen as the most critical since a gathering in Paris in 2015.