Cling Events Boss Nana Akua Akuffo Receives Global Top CEO Award

Nana Akua Akuffo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of leading Ghanaian-owned events management and interior design company, Cling Events Ghana, has won the prestigious Global Top CEO Award.

Ms. Akuffo, a hardworking CEO and Events management and interior decoration expert, was one of the 40 CEOs who were awarded over the weekend at the 40 Global Top CEO Awards ceremony held at the Grand Casamora Hotel, in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

She was awarded in the Benevolent CEO category of the Global Top CEO Awards scheme.

Cling Events Ghana is a company that offers event planning and designing to both private and corporate entities.

The company offers wedding planning, designing, decor, Rentals, Birthday parties, Anniversaries, Floral bouquets, Hamper, photo shoots, Wedding stylists, Gift delivery, Corporate events, Floral arrangements, Interior design, Branding, Events training courses and Souvenirs.

Working in partnership with its clients, Cling Events Ghana shares its advice and experience so a client’s event planning experience is inspired and stress-free.

Cling Events Ghana and its CEO believe the journey towards a client’s beautiful event day should be exciting and exhilarating without facing each decision alone.

Touching on how she felt about the Global Top CEO Award, Ms. Akuffo says “I feel honored for such recognition. I have fun creating memories as an event planner and designer. Little did I know someone was watching, and needed to encourage my work by honoring my hard work.”

She observed that Cling Events Ghana “deliver and tailor events to the clients’ expectations for a memorable day.”

According to her, “Cling is always ready to serve its clients. Whether Rain or shine, we treat events as our own. Every detail count. That is why our slogan goes, “A hug is temporary, A Cling is forever. We cherish the relationship we build from day one”.

Meanwhile, she advised event planners in Ghana to work “diligently because everyone is watching, and they will be noticed one day.”