Cling Events CEO Nana Akua Akuffo Wins Prestigious Ghana Industry CEO Award

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s number one events management and interior decoration firm, Cling Events Ghana, Nana Akua Akuffo, has won yet another coveted award, a testament of her hard work and visionary leadership.

Ms. Akuffo was adjudged the CEO of the Year in the Best Event Management Category at the sixth Ghana Industry CEO Awards ceremony.

The 2023 Ghana Industry CEO Awards ceremony was held at the plush Marriot Hotel in Accra on Friday, November 24, 2023, and was attended by several captains of Industry, the Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, members of the diplomatic community, among others. The Awards is organized by The Business Executive Ghana, a Pan West African media, communications and events management company headquartered in Accra.

Marciel Villanueva Wu, a Consulate of Philippines who graced the ceremony, presented Ms. Akuffo with her prestigious award.

In a brief remark to receive her award, Ms. Akuffo says she and her team were excited about the honor done them, noting that they were keen to work harder.

She assured that Cling Events Ghana shall at all times remain committed to offering quality services to its clients, leaving them with lasting memories from their events be it birthday parties, weddings, or corporate events.

Ms. Akuffo holds several other top awards including the prestigious Global Top CEO Award.

*About Cling Events Ghana*

Cling Events Ghana is the preferred go-to entity in Ghana for bespoke event management services, offering event planning and designing services to both private and corporate clients.

The company located in East Legon, a suburb of Accra, provides services such as wedding planning, designing, decor, rentals, birthday parties, anniversaries, floral bouquets, hamper, photo shoots, wedding stylists, gift delivery, corporate events, floral arrangements, interior design, branding, events training courses and souvenirs.