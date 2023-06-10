Cling Events Ghana Adjudged Best Business In Interior and Exterior Decor

A leading Ghanaian-owned events management and interior decor firm, Cling Events Ghana, has been adjudged the Best Business In Interior and Exterior Decor in Ghana.

Cling Events Ghana won the coveted award at the ninth edition of the Business Executive Excellence Award 2023.

This year’s Business Executive Excellence Award ceremony was held recently at the Marriott Hotel in Accra. The ceremony was attended by captains of industry.

Picking up the prestigious award on behalf of her company, was Nana Akua Akuffo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cling Events Ghana.

Ms. Akuffo dedicated the award to the staff of Cling Events Ghana, whose hard work and dedication to service, she said, has contributed to the company’s success over the year.

She observed that Cling Events shall at all times remain committed to providing excellent service to its clients, saying Cling Events Ghana takes pride in delighting all its clients and doing business in a more responsible and trustworthy manner.

About Cling Events Ghana

Cling Events Ghana is a company that offers event planning and designing to both private and corporate entities.

The company offers wedding planning, designing, decor, Rentals, Birthday parties, Anniversaries, Floral bouquets, Hamper, photo shoots, Wedding stylists, Gift delivery, Corporate events, Floral arrangements, Interior design, Branding, Events training courses and Souvenirs.

Working in partnership with its clients, Cling Events Ghana shares its advice and experience so a client’s event planning experience is inspired and stress-free.

Cling Events Ghana and its CEO believe the journey towards a client’s beautiful event day should be exciting and exhilarating without facing each decision alone.