Clinical Research Coordinator Susan Adu Amankwah Offers Insight into Ghana’s Election Outcome

Certified Clinical Research Coordinator, Susan Adu Amankwah, has provided a compelling analysis of Ghana’s recent elections, suggesting that the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) victory was more a result of widespread dissatisfaction with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) than a strong preference for the NDC.

Speaking on TV3’s Ghana Decides segment, Amankwah emphasized that the electorate’s choice was driven by discontent with the incumbent government. “I hope the NDC knows we didn’t vote for them because we like them. We voted for them because we don’t like the NPP,” she said, highlighting the complex motivations behind the voting pattern.

Amankwah also pointed out that many Ghanaians still feel constrained by the dominance of the two major political parties—NPP and NDC—often refraining from supporting alternative candidates or smaller parties. “Ghanaians haven’t gotten there yet. We don’t have that boldness to choose another party or candidate over these two parties. So if it’s not NPP, then it’s NDC. We haven’t reached that point yet,” she explained.

As the nation prepares for a new government under President-elect John Dramani Mahama, Amankwah urged him to use his four-year term to implement substantial reforms and address the issues that have led to widespread public dissatisfaction. “With only four years in power, I urge John Mahama to take a different route and make things right,” she concluded, expressing cautious optimism for the future under the new administration.