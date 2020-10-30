Changing Lives in Innovative Partnership (CLIP), a Non-Governmental Organisation has launched its new strategic document that broadens, redirects and refocuses it’s objective to effectively align it’s activities to national development.

The launch, which was attended by its partners, key development stakeholders, beneficiary communities and the media, counted the NGO’s commitment as positive in changing lives in the various communities in Northern Ghana.

Changing from Community Life Improvement Programme, (CLIP) the new CLIP after broad consultation through research, redesigned its activities to be more proactive, action oriented and quick serving to beneficiary communities.

Acting on the theme: “Creating sustainable skills and opportunities for improved livelihood”, CLIP’s new focus has six key thematic areas under its theory of change, to effectively bridge the gaps in the needs of its beneficiaries.

Mr Lukman Ussif, Programmes Manager for CLIP, speaking at the launch said the development of the clip strategy document was to afford partners within its jurisdiction to access the document, have immediate answers to needs assessments and to swiftly attend to concerns raised by beneficiaries.

He explained that the new strategy was developed to synchronize national Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), adding that his outfit had developed a deeper and more focused document which was key in its new direction to enable it maximise the best of results in the implementation of its new programmes.

The new strategy extends CLIP activities to include agro pastoralism to meet the economic relevance of livestock businesses including animal welfare, widening deeper collaborations with partners and beneficiaries, ensuring value addition to nutrition, and encouraging inclusive growth for businesses as the key areas captured by the NGO’s new drive to innovate.

It has Civil Society in Development (CISU) and Ghana Friends, both Danish Charity Organisations as it’s funders and working to attract more funding support to better improve on the lives of its targets.

Mr Ussif said CLIP interventions cover urban and rural areas and emphasised that the new document was designed to be more aligned to national and partners’ working documents, adding, “It will be more accessible, and more innovative.”

He mentioned some achievements of CLIP to include the construction of about 150 household latrines to improve on sanitation in deprived communities, livestock markets in Bawku Municipal and other places to boost livestock businesses, and make the Assemblies double their revenue income from that sector.

It has also constructed eight functional Grain Banks to reduce post-harvest losses and improve food security in Northern Ghana.

According to the Programmes Manager, his outfit considers WASH programmes essential to the survival of people in its target communities and has constructed about 250 hand-dug wells and boreholes dotted in most communities in its operational areas to serve the people with clean water to promote good health.

Alhaji Mohammed Abdul-Ganiyu, a Project Officer at CLIP, making a presentation on agro pastoralism, said it was important to facilitate good cooperation among herders to encourage a peaceful environment for the livestock business to consistently boom for farmers to reap the benefits.

Alhaji Abdallah Mohammed, Technical Adviser for Food Security, Livelihood and Business Development at CLIP, speaking on some CLIP thematic areas, noted that it was essentially right to approach business with the necessary requirements to make loan and other facilities more accessible, adding that, the new CLIP would focus on skill training to enable target beneficiaries fully benefit from their businesses.