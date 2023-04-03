CLIQ’s Debut Single “Table 40” Blends Afrobeats and Pop Elements to Create a Unique Sound

To the people who love to groove, and the ones who love to party, there’s a new music sensation in the Ghanaian music industry named CLIQ and he’s released his debut, “Table 40”.

CLIQ is a promising new artist who began pursuing music professionally in 2021, after being on a steady journey of discovering his sound, learning, and welcoming new things as they come. With his undeniable talent and passion for music, CLIQ is now ready to take the industry by storm.

“Table 40” is a captivating track that blends Afrobeats and Pop elements to create a unique sound. The song tells a story about the journey of life, survival, and the pursuit of one’s dreams as we navigate through various phases of life. CLIQ’s ability to capture the essence of the human experience, the vulnerability of one’s dreams, and the struggles in the journey of life in such a catchy and upbeat manner showcase his impressive skill and versatility as an artist.

A listen to “Table 40″ would quickly reveal the influence of some of the notable figures in the African music industry on CLIQ’s musical style. The rhythm and sound of the debut single pay homage to the styles of P-square, Sarkodie, and Amakye Dede. The pop elements in the song blend seamlessly with the traditional Afrobeats rhythm and a sprinkle of the modern Hip-Hop sound, making it a must-listen for all music lovers.

CLIQ’s passion for music goes beyond just singing; it flows into the essential aspects required in creating music. Aside from his vocal talents, he is also a skilled pianist and producer. His talent and dedication to his craft would undoubtedly earn him a loyal fanbase, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this emerging act.

“Table 40” is more than just a song – it is a relatable and inspiring message that encourages fans to keep pushing and persevering, even in the face of adversity. With this single, CLIQ has created more than just a catchy tune – he has authentically captured the essence and sincerity of overcoming life’s obstacles and achieving success.

So, what are you waiting for? Don’t miss out on this exciting new artist and be sure to check out “Table 40” on all major streaming platforms. Keep an eye out for upcoming events and performances from CLIQ, because he’s here to stay. Let’s support this amazing artist and stay tuned for more of his inspiring music!

Stream the song here: https://fanlink.to/Table40