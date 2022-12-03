CLM donates farming inputs to Zambian smallholder farmers

CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines (CLM), a Chinese-invested mining firm in Zambia, has spent over two million Kwacha (about 120,000 U.S. dollars) to support small-scale and vulnerable farmers in Zambia’s Luanshya mining district in the Copperbelt Province since 2009.

Wang Jingjun, the company’s chief executive officer, said this on Tuesday when the company donated seeds and fertilizer to smallholder farmers worth about 21,000 dollars.

“Since we took over Luanshya Mine in 2009, CLM has been giving support to the small-scale farmers. Despite facing operational challenges over the years, we have spent over 80 million Kwacha on corporate social responsibility,” Wang said.

Wang said the initiative was born out of the company’s continued efforts to partner with the government in development through various corporate social responsibility programs.

He said the company has been implementing the initiative as part of efforts to enhance food security in the country and help the government meet the requirements of farmers.

District Commissioner Onesmus Ngonono commended the Chinese firm for the gesture, saying the government welcomes investors who were plowing back to support the vulnerable societies. “Food Security is a priority for our government.”‘

Anthony Kaluba, a representative of the beneficiaries, expressed happiness over the donation, saying it will go a long way in alleviating poverty in the district. Enditem