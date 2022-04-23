CLOGSAG begins nationwide strike

Most government offices in the Northern Region remain empty as members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) comply with the strike action declared by its executives.

The Ghana News Agency visited the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly, and offices at the Regional Coordinating Council and observed that they were empty.

The National Executive Council of CLOGSAG called for the strike due to what it claimed was non-implementation of the neutrality allowance for its members.

Meanwhile, the Northern Regional Secretariat of CLOGSAG has also issued a statement, signed by its Secretary, Mr Abdul-Latif Yushawu, urging its members in the region to desert their posts until further notice.