CLOGSAG Calls Off Strike as Mahama Backtracks on Controversial Registrar Appointment

Ghana’s Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has suspended plans for a nationwide strike slated for February 20, 2025, after President John Mahama rescinded the appointment of Seth Botchwey as Registrar of the Birth and Death Registry.

The abrupt reversal follows fierce backlash over allegations that Botchwey, perceived as a “politically exposed person,” threatened the neutrality of the civil service.

The labor union had earlier warned of crippling industrial action unless Mahama’s administration revoked Botchwey’s appointment, citing a February 11 National Executive Council (NEC) resolution to resist politically motivated hires. “CLOGSAG’s leadership unanimously agreed that allowing Mr. Botchwey to assume office would trigger an immediate strike,” Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe stated in a February 13 press release.

The standoff underscores mounting tensions over political interference in Ghana’s civil service, a sector long touted as a pillar of institutional stability. CLOGSAG’s swift mobilization reflects broader discontent among public sector workers, who accuse successive governments of embedding party loyalists in key roles to exert undue influence.

President Mahama’s decision to withdraw Botchwey’s nomination within 24 hours of CLOGSAG’s ultimatum has been met with cautious approval. “We appreciate the president’s prompt response,” Bampoe told 3News on February 14, signaling a temporary truce. “We will collaborate with the presidency to restore integrity to the civil service.”

Yet the truce may prove fragile. CLOGSAG has announced it compiled a list of 500 alleged politically aligned appointees across civil and local government roles, vowing to “chase them out” in a sweeping purge. While details remain undisclosed, the move raises questions about the criteria for identifying “political exposure” and the potential for bureaucratic chaos if mass removals proceed.

Analysts warn the episode sets a precarious precedent. “This isn’t just about one appointment,” said Accra-based governance expert Nana Ama Asante. “It exposes a systemic rot where political patronage trumps merit. Cleaning house requires transparent processes, not arbitrary lists.”

The government’s capitulation to union demands highlights the growing clout of organized labor in Ghana’s political arena. However, critics argue CLOGSAG’s aggressive stance risks politicizing the civil service further, with the looming threat of strikes becoming a tool to influence executive decisions.

As Ghana approaches the 2026 general elections, the clash reignites debates over the independence of public institutions. For now, Mahama’s retreat has averted disruption, but the unresolved battle over the 500 named appointees suggests deeper reforms—and confrontations—lie ahead.