CLOGSAG Demands Leadership Review Talks as Unions Reject ECG Partnership

Ghana’s Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) has called for an urgent National Tripartite Committee meeting to address concerns over recent leadership changes in the public sector, while labor unions reject President John Mahama’s proposed public-private partnership (PPP) for the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The dual controversies emerged during May Day observances, highlighting tensions between government reform efforts and workforce demands for procedural accountability.

CLOGSAG Executive Secretary Isaac Bampoe Addo accused the Mahama administration of bypassing legal protocols in the removal and transfer of chief directors and CEOs of state-owned enterprises. Citing Section 14 of the Presidential Transition Act (2012), which outlines leadership transitions during presidential changes, Addo argued that recent appointments lacked constitutional grounding. “The permanence and neutrality of public service roles are being undermined,” he stated, urging the Labour Minister to convene stakeholders swiftly.

Meanwhile, President Mahama defended his plan to revitalize ECG through a PPP model, emphasizing it would not equate to privatization. With the utility grappling with a GH¢68 billion debt, he framed the partnership as essential to modernizing operations. “ECG’s collapse would cripple the economy. This collaboration aims to enhance efficiency, not sell national assets,” Mahama told attendees at the May Day event in Accra.

Unions swiftly dismissed the proposal. Public Utilities Workers’ Union (PUWU) General Secretary Timothy Nyame asserted, “PPP is privatization rebranded. ECG’s workforce has the expertise to lead reforms without private interference.” Public Services Workers’ Union (PSWU) leader Bernard Adjei demanded inclusion in negotiations, stressing, “We must scrutinize any partnership to prevent exploitation and protect public ownership.”

The disputes reflect broader challenges in Ghana’s public sector, where leadership instability and contested reforms have eroded trust. CLOGSAG’s push for dialogue underscores fears that arbitrary executive decisions could weaken institutional governance, while union resistance highlights anxieties over job security and state control of critical infrastructure.

Ghana’s public enterprises have long struggled with politicized appointments and financial mismanagement, issues compounded by mounting debts and inefficient revenue models. Mahama’s PPP proposal, though framed as a pragmatic solution, faces skepticism in a climate where past privatization attempts, such as the failed 2019 ECG concession, left lasting scars. Analysts note that balancing reform with stakeholder engagement will be pivotal to averting further discord, particularly as the government seeks to stabilize institutions without imposing new taxes a pledge reiterated by Mahama days earlier.

The outcome of these clashes may shape not only ECG’s future but also set precedents for how Ghana navigates the interplay between public sector accountability and economic modernization. With unions vowing resistance and CLOGSAG demanding transparency, the government’s next steps will test its ability to align policy ambitions with grassroots realities.