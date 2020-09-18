The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has held a Christian Thanksgiving Service as part of activities to mark the Association’s 2020 week celebration.

The celebration was on the theme: “Civil Service and Private Sector Synergy: A National Development Imparative”.

Pastor Micheal Adebisi Bayo, Resident Pastor, CLOGSAG Christian Fellowship, said it was important for man to give thanks to God because He is the Creator and all things come from Him.

He said man’s ability to reason and even work for a living was given by God.

Pastor Bayo said the attitude of thanksgiving was a sign that the thanks-giver did not have a short memory but held in remembrance all of God’s provision and protection over the years.

He said it took a humble heart to thank the Lord and when man arrived at such an understanding, God jealously guided and protected his blessings.

Pastor Bayo said all were indebted to the Lord in thanksgiving and should not hold it back.

Mrs Cynthia Asare Bediako, Chief Director, Ministry of Environment Science Technology and Innovation (MESTI), said: “When we put God to the test by thanksgiving, He never fails to bless,” and called for an attitude of thanksgiving.