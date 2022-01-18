CLOGSAG ‘paints’ Accra red; threatens nationwide strike on January 20

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), has threatened a nationwide strike from Thursday, January 20, 2022, over “poor” conditions of service.

The Association claimed the conditions of service of its members had been ignored over the years and that its leaders could no longer hold the pressure from the members to declare a strike, which, according to them, was long overdue.

It said its unique conditions of service was informed by Article 94(3)(b) of the 1992 Constitution, which prohibited civil servants from participating in active political activities.

The Association said it was, therefore, important to ensure that institutions whose members were restrained from participating in partisan politics had distinct and enhanced salary structures and other conditions of service and charged the members to “be ready for strike.”

“We deserve better condition of service now. From Thursday, 20th January, 2022, everybody should sit at home. Don’t come to work,” the Association, said in a message to members.

The Ghana News Agency, on Monday, January 17, 2022, observed that some offices at the Ministries in Accra, had red bands.

Trees and signposts at road intersections were also ‘decorated’ with red to signal the intended industrial action.

Meanwhile, the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is yet to call off its strike since Monday, January 10, 2022, over poor conditions of service, after the National Labour Commission had directed members of the Association to go back to work.