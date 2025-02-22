CLOGSAG Rejects Labour Ministry Plea, Escalates Strike Over Alleged Political Interference

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG) has doubled down on its nationwide strike, rebuffing appeals from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to return to work amid a bitter standoff over the appointment of Samuel Adom Botchwey as Registrar of the Births and Deaths Registry.

The labor group, which began its industrial action on February 20, accuses the government of flouting its own rules by allowing politically aligned individuals to occupy civil service roles meant to be nonpartisan.

At a press briefing in Accra on Saturday, CLOGSAG’s Executive Secretary, Isaac Bampoe Addo, dismissed the Labour Ministry’s request as “empty and procedurally hollow,” insisting the strike would persist until Botchwey’s removal and a broader purge of politically exposed persons (PEPs) from civil service positions. “The Ministry’s appeal lacks any roadmap to resolve this crisis,” Addo stated, flanked by union leaders. “We cannot accept PEPs in roles designed to be neutral while our members face sanctions for similar affiliations. This hypocrisy must end.”

The dispute centers on Botchwey, whose continued tenure CLOGSAG claims violates Section 94 of the Civil Service Act. The law bars individuals with active political ties from holding key administrative posts to safeguard institutional impartiality. Addo alleged that Botchwey’s appointment—and others like it—undermines public trust, citing instances where civil servants linked to political parties faced abrupt dismissals. “Why are different standards applied?” he demanded.

Labour Minister Ignatius Baffour Awuah had earlier urged CLOGSAG to resume work while negotiations continued, but the union’s National Executive Council unanimously rejected the overture. Addo accused the government of “selective justice,” pointing to unresolved grievances over delayed promotions and benefits as further proof of systemic neglect.

The strike has paralyzed operations at birth and death registration centers nationwide, disrupting essential services like passport applications and national ID processing. With CLOGSAG vowing to “stay the course,” the impasse threatens to deepen public frustration over bureaucratic bottlenecks and perceived government opacity.

Political analysts warn the confrontation reflects broader tensions in Ghana’s civil service, where accusations of partisan favoritism often clash with demands for merit-based governance. As the Akufo-Addo administration faces mounting pressure to broker a compromise, the stalemate underscores a critical question: can a bureaucracy riddled with alleged political interference function effectively, or will institutional credibility continue to erode?

For now, CLOGSAG’s message is clear: no retreat without reform.