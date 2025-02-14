CLOGSAG Strike Directive Sparks Internal Rebellion

A rift has emerged within the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG), as a group of members has openly rejected a nationwide strike called by the association’s leadership.

The strike, scheduled to begin on February 20, 2025, was announced in a letter dated February 13 by the Executive Secretary, who cited the appointment of Samuel Adom Botchway as head of the Births and Deaths Registry as the primary reason. The leadership deemed Botchway a “politically exposed individual,” arguing that his appointment undermines the integrity of the registry.

However, a faction of CLOGSAG members has criticized the strike directive, calling it misguided and disconnected from their immediate concerns. In a strongly worded statement, the dissenting members expressed frustration over what they see as misplaced priorities, urging the leadership to focus instead on unresolved issues affecting their welfare.

Key among their grievances is the stalled implementation of the new salary structure, which has seen no progress since October 2024. They also highlighted the need to address challenges related to the Tier-3 Pempamsie Fund and the broader National Salary Structure (NSS). “Our conditions of service should be the priority, not political appointments,” one member stated.

The aggrieved members have vowed to continue reporting to work despite the strike call, emphasizing their commitment to their duties and their desire for constructive dialogue. They have called on CLOGSAG executives to refocus their efforts on issues that directly impact members’ livelihoods, such as salary adjustments and pension reforms.

The internal dissent underscores growing tensions within the association, with some members accusing the leadership of prioritizing political battles over the welfare of its rank-and-file. As the strike date approaches, the divide threatens to weaken CLOGSAG’s collective bargaining power and could complicate efforts to resolve long-standing grievances.

For now, the dissenting members remain steadfast in their decision to work through the strike, hoping their actions will prompt a recalibration of the association’s agenda. “We need solutions, not distractions,” said one member. “It’s time for CLOGSAG to focus on what truly matters to its members.”

The coming days will test the unity of CLOGSAG and its ability to navigate internal disagreements while advocating for the interests of its members.