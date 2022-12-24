CLOGSAG thanks God for 2022; prays for a better 2023

Pastor Micheal Adebisi Bayo, Resident Pastor, CLOGSAG Christian Fellowship, has urged members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association (CLOGSAG) to give thanks to God in everything because thanksgiving magnifies the presence of God in human lives.

He said, “giving thanks to God in all things will allow His goodness and mercy not to depart from us, and we will be successful in all we seek to do.”

In a sermon at the 2022 end of year thanksgiving service of the Association, on Friday, in Accra, Pastor Bayo, entreated the members to be hopeful of a better year ahead through the goodness and mercy of God.

“As we celebrate the mercy and goodness of God, that will be our portion in the coming year, and so we must not be disheartened but have hope and believe that all will be well, in the name of Almighty God.”

Dr Evans A. Dzikum, President, CLOGSAG, said feelings of gratitude and not expressing same, was like wrapping a gift and not giving it out, so members must be reminded of the influence and presence of God in their lives and resolve to work together as a body in the service of Ghana.

He said, “as we celebrate this season, let us not forget the welfare concerns of CLOGSAG and maintain our integrity wherever we find ourselves.”

He said the year 2022 had been difficult for everyone economically, physically and socially, however, with the guidance of God, everyone had gone through, and commended the government for doing all it could to help mitigate the effect of the hardship on all Ghanaians.

“Hopefully, the coming year shall be better. Never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the word, but to live by them.”

Dr Dzikum expressed appreciation to CLOGSAG members for their unrelented efforts at ensuring that the Service continued to strive even in the face of challenges.

“We commend you for your loyalty, dedicated service, and professionalism, which has enabled the Association to come this far, and I hope that you maintain the positive attitude and discharge your duties better in the coming year.”

Nana K. Agyekum-Dwamena, Head of Civil Service, said thanksgiving was not so much of benefit to God but to humans.

He noted that in the year under review, the Association was able to undertake all its tasks, saying, “All categories of staff were trained, transfers were done, and we continue to work hard on the decentralisation agenda, due promotions were done, among others…”

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Local Government Service, commended CLOGSAG for the many things it continued to do for its members and urged the members to be focused and remember God in all they would do in the coming year.

“We have come from a very difficult year but believe that the year ahead of us will be better than this year, so let us continue to be together, work together, change our attitude in order for us to secure the Ghana that we want.”